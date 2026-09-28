NY, NJ Weather: Coastal flood risk persists Monday as nor'easter clears

The Brief Rain and flooding concerns persist in the Tri-State area as a powerful nor'easter starts clearing out Monday. Coastal flood advisories remain in effect until at least 2 p.m. in the NYC area, with particular concern for Long Island. After a very messy and soggy weekend, conditions will dramatically improve as the week progresses.



The New York City area is continuing to deal with rain and coastal flood concerns as a powerful nor'easter starts winding down after it thrashed the region over the weekend.

When will it stop raining in NYC?

What we know:

The low-pressure system and its steady rainfall are expected to clear out of the Tri-State around lunchtime Monday.

However, coastal flood advisories remain in effect until at least 2 p.m. across the region, particularly on Long Island during the high-tide cycle.

New York City, Long Island and Westchester County communities have been dealing with flooded roads since Friday.

Wind speeds have also died down to around 10-15 mph sustained on average, but gusts could reach up to about 25 mph for the rest of the day.

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Those are down from the 50+ mph winds that helped stir up massive 10-foot waves Sunday along the Jersey Shore.

Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s as the weather dries out.

Weather this week in NY, NJ

What's next:

After a very messy and soggy weekend, conditions will dramatically improve as the week progresses.

Tuesday looks dry under lingering cloudy skies, which should start clearing by the late afternoon to set up a beautiful stretch ahead.

Wednesday sees temperatures returning to the 70s and Thursday could be pushing 80 degrees!