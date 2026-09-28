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NY, NJ Weather: Coastal flood risk persists Monday as nor'easter clears

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FOX 5 NY
Severe Weather
Published September 28, 2026 8:10 AM EDT
Published September 28, 2026 8:10 AM EDT
NYC Weather Forecast: September 28, 2026
NYC Weather Forecast: September 28, 2026

NYC Weather Forecast: September 28, 2026

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has the latest forecast.

The Brief

    • Rain and flooding concerns persist in the Tri-State area as a powerful nor'easter starts clearing out Monday.
    • Coastal flood advisories remain in effect until at least 2 p.m. in the NYC area, with particular concern for Long Island.
    • After a very messy and soggy weekend, conditions will dramatically improve as the week progresses.

NEW YORK - The New York City area is continuing to deal with rain and coastal flood concerns as a powerful nor'easter starts winding down after it thrashed the region over the weekend. 

Powerful nor'easter thrashes Tri-State, dozens rescued, thousands lose power
Powerful nor'easter thrashes Tri-State, dozens rescued, thousands lose power

Powerful nor'easter thrashes Tri-State, dozens rescued, thousands lose power

A powerful nor'easter pounded the Tri-State area with 70 mph winds and torrential rain, leaving widespread flooding, downed trees, and power outages across New Jersey, New York City, and Long Island. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso reports. 

When will it stop raining in NYC?

What we know:

The low-pressure system and its steady rainfall are expected to clear out of the Tri-State around lunchtime Monday.

However, coastal flood advisories remain in effect until at least 2 p.m. across the region, particularly on Long Island during the high-tide cycle.

High tide flooding swamps Riverside Boulevard in Long Beach
High tide flooding swamps Riverside Boulevard in Long Beach

High tide flooding swamps Riverside Boulevard in Long Beach

The extreme conditions have forced the Long Island Rail Road to suspend local train service and switch to bus routes.

New York City, Long Island and Westchester County communities have been dealing with flooded roads since Friday. 

Wind speeds have also died down to around 10-15 mph sustained on average, but gusts could reach up to about 25 mph for the rest of the day.

Featured

Deadly nor'easter batters NYC, Long Island with 60 mph winds, major flooding as storm continues
article

Deadly nor'easter batters NYC, Long Island with 60 mph winds, major flooding as storm continues

The first major nor'easter of the season has turned deadly in New York City, taking the life of a 56-year-old Brooklyn man struck by a falling tree as severe winds swept through the five boroughs.

Those are down from the 50+ mph winds that helped stir up massive 10-foot waves Sunday along the Jersey Shore. 

Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s as the weather dries out. 

Jersey Shore locals kayaks through streets amid severe flooding
Jersey Shore locals kayaks through streets amid severe flooding

Jersey Shore locals kayaks through streets amid severe flooding

Reporter Kelly Kennedy speaks with Jersey Shore residents Charlie and Patricia, who decided to make the best of severe local flooding by paddling directly down the street.

Weather this week in NY, NJ

What's next:

After a very messy and soggy weekend, conditions will dramatically improve as the week progresses. 

Tuesday looks dry under lingering cloudy skies, which should start clearing by the late afternoon to set up a beautiful stretch ahead. 

Wednesday sees temperatures returning to the 70s and Thursday could be pushing 80 degrees!

The Source: This story is written with information from the National Weather Service, FOX Weather and FOX 5 NY meteorologist Audrey Puente. 

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