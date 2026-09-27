Nor'easter weakens over NYC, but flooding risks remain into Monday

The Brief As the weekend comes to a close, a weakening nor'easter is keeping New York City on alert with continued downpours, coastal flooding and rough surf through Monday. Emergency teams and utility crews are spending Sunday evening clearing over 1,000 fallen trees and restoring power while monitoring low-lying neighborhoods. Officials are asking residents to spend a few minutes reporting any storm damage tonight and warning basement dwellers to stay ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain hits.



Emergency response crews in New York City are clearing fallen trees and monitoring low-lying areas as a nor'easter begins to weaken following a weekend of heavy rain, coastal flooding and utility outages.

New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) reported Sunday afternoon that minor impacts, including localized downpours and coastal flooding, are expected to persist through Monday.

Officials urged residents to report property damage here or by calling 212-615-8329 to assist the city in securing recovery support.

Crews across the five boroughs have addressed more than 1,000 reports of fallen trees, according to NYCEM officials. The city's Downed Tree Task Force remains active into Monday, while NYC Parks personnel continue working 12-hour shifts.

The Fire Department of New York is also maintaining an enhanced operational posture in coastal Queens neighborhoods, including the Rockaways and Howard Beach, where moderate coastal flooding occurred near Jamaica Bay early Sunday, officials said.

Rainfall, coastal flood advisories remain in effect through Monday

By the numbers:

Rainfall forecasts reported by NYC Emergency Management project an additional 0.85 to 1.25 inches through Monday, with localized amounts up to 2 inches in areas experiencing repeated downpours. Rates could reach up to 1 inch per hour during localized bursts, keeping the city's Flash Flood Emergency Plan active.

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According to official weather advisories issued for the region, Coastal Flood Advisories remain in effect for high tides through Monday morning, with water levels expected to reach 1 to 1.5 feet above ground in vulnerable areas. Brooklyn and southern Queens remain under a Rip Current Statement and High Surf Advisory, with beach flooding and dune erosion possible.

Lingering power outages

Local utility reports show outages within the city—serviced by Con Edison and PSEG Long Island—dropped to 63 customers by late evening on Sunday.



Regional power utilities reported lower outage numbers as of 9:30 p.m., including 7,889 PSEG Long Island customers, 8,048 Eversource customers in Connecticut, 2,738 Jersey Central Power and Light customers, 534 Orange and Rockland Utilities customers, 248 PSEG New Jersey customers and 844 Con Edison customers in Westchester.

LIRR branch suspensions and shuttle buses

Dig deeper:

Service on the Long Island Rail Road’s Long Beach Branch remains halted between Valley Stream and Long Beach while repair crews work to fix issues along the line. Rail officials aim to have regular operations restored in time for Monday morning’s commute, provided weather and track conditions allow.

In the meantime, transit officials have set up alternative travel options for impacted commuters. Shuttle buses are providing direct service between Valley Stream and Long Beach, and Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) Bus is accepting LIRR tickets on the N15 route running between Long Beach and Rockville Centre.

Riders heading west toward New York City are advised to take the bus to Rockville Centre and transfer to a westbound Babylon Branch train. Commuters traveling east beyond Jamaica should rely on the Babylon or Far Rockaway branches as alternatives, according to officials.

What you can do:

NYC Emergency Management officials advised basement residents to prepare to move to higher ground during heavy rainfall and reminded the public to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters, noting that showers are expected to end late Monday night.