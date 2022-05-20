NJ Tornado Watch ahead of severe storm

Tornado Watches are posted for much of New Jersey until 7 p.m. on Friday as a line of storms moves east from the Midwest.

The Tornado Watch is up for Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren counties in New Jersey.

Parts of Pennsylvania and Delaware are included in the watch area.

The National Weather Service says the weather system possibly could produce a few isolated tornadoes on Friday afternoon into the evening. The storm could create problems for the evening commute in the New York City region.

Isolated hail up to two inches in size is also possible from the storm.

Scattered wind gusts could also hit 70 MPH in possible storms.

NJ severe storm timing

The likelihood of severe thunderstorm development is increasing as a disturbance moves through this afternoon.

Storms are most likely to move through from about 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. from west to east and would move offshore by the early evening.

A Watch does not mean that a tornado will definitely take place, only that conditions are in place that could make them possible.

More than 17 million people are under the Tornado Watch.

The storms are coming through ahead of very hot weather that will be in the New York City region over the weekend. A Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the region on Saturday as temperatures reach into the 90s and the heat index could be over 100 degrees.