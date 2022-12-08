Could the NYC area see snow this weekend?

Certain weather models are suggesting parts of the New York City area could see up to 2 inches of snow this weekend.

Where is it going to snow?

The snow will most likely be situated north and west of the city. Some models are suggesting areas such as North Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, and Orange County could see up to 2 inches of snow, while New York City could just see some flurries flying.

NYC snow timeline

The best bet to see the snow is expected to be from Sunday around 4 p.m. until early Monday morning.

FOX 5 New York Meteorologist Raegan Medgie says Saturday looks to be nice, but clouds will start building during the evening, paving the way for the possibility of snow Sunday.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 New York through the weekend for the latest forecast.