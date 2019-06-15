Good Day Street Talk 6/29
Good Day Street Talk for June 29, 2019.
Good Day Street Talk: June 15, 2019
A tradition on Good Day Street Talk - a look at summer moves. Plus, New York is the home of a unique cinematic event celebrating LGBTQ film during Pride Month called Out Cinema.” And, this summer, the Fresh Air Fund will send thousands of New York City children from low-income communities on a new summer experience.
Good Day Street Talk: April 27, 2019
Fox 5 is proud to again partner with the "Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation" for the annual Tower Climb of One World Trade Center, honoring the memories of fallen 9/11 heroes and first responders, as well as our brave men and women serving overseas. CEO and Chairman Frank Siller tells us about the event and the foundation’s efforts. Also, it's a disease that effects approximately 3 million Americans
Good Day Street Talk: March 16, 2019
A very special Good Day Street Talk from Radio Free Brooklyn, a nonprofit community organization that’s empowering Brooklyn’s underserved local communities by giving them a voice throughout the world through freeform internet radio. The executive director Tom Tenney talks about how the project all started, while Kirsten Nicolaisen discusses the education program known as Teen Squad. And, we hear from hosts Bob Javors of the show “Black & Blues,” and Bobby C of “The Attitude Adjustment.”
21CF Impact Week: Teaching photography to 4th graders
All week long, Fox 5 and 21st Century Fox employees across the company are volunteering their time in a variety of ways to help give back to the community.