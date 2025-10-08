Yankees fan says Ticketmaster sold his tickets without notice before ALDS game: Exclusive

The Brief A Yankees fan says his Ticketmaster tickets disappeared from his account hours before Game 4 of the ALDS, seats he had already paid for. Ticketmaster restored his tickets for that night and said it’s investigating the issue, but the fan remains worried someone else might have access to his seats. FOX 5 NY reached out to Ticketmaster for comment but has not yet received a response.



A lifelong Yankees fan says his tickets suddenly disappeared from his Ticketmaster account — just hours before he planned to head to Yankee Stadium. The issue, which also affected his future playoff seats, left him uncertain whether he’d be able to attend the game he paid for weeks ago.

Ticket trouble

What we know:

Shemy, a Yankees fan since he was 5 years old, purchased multiple tickets through Ticketmaster on Sept. 29 for both tonight’s game and upcoming playoff rounds.



When he logged into his account Wednesday morning to download the tickets, he discovered that they had been marked as "sold."

Not only were his tickets for that night gone, but every playoff ticket he had already paid for was also missing. Screenshots from his Ticketmaster account showed the "sold" label across multiple entries. Shemy shared receipts with FOX 5 NY's Arhtur Chi'en confirming his legitimate purchases.

Timeline of the Ticketmaster issue

Timeline:

Sept. 29: Shemy buys Yankees tickets for multiple games via Ticketmaster.

Wednesday morning: He logs in to find his tickets missing and marked "sold."

Wednesday afternoon: Ticketmaster restores his tickets for that evening’s game and begins investigating the missing playoff seats.

What they're saying:

"I have it in my wallet, but I don’t know if it’s going to disappear... or I’m going to show up and they’re going to say, ‘No this is already used,’" Shemy told FOX 5 NY.

He added, "There are still two games in the next series that are out there somewhere."

"They really need to figure out how this happened. This is a lot of money," he said.

What's next:

Ticketmaster confirmed to Shemy that his tickets for tonight’s game were valid and said an internal review is underway to determine what caused the issue.

Still, Shemy remains concerned that someone else could try to use the same seats.

FOX 5 NY reached out to Ticketmaster for comment but has not yet received a response.

For now, Shemy plans to attend the game and hopes Ticketmaster resolves the situation before the next playoff series.