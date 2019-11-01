World Series champion Nationals to visit White House on Monday

article

The World Series champion Washington Nationals will visit the White House on Monday, according to the administration.

Traditionally, championship sports teams are invited to visit the White House by the president.

The 2018 champion Boston Red Sox visited in May of this year, however several players, including manager Alex Cora, did not attend.

The 2017 Houston Astros visited the White House in March 2018 minus Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa.

Trump has sparred with professional athletes over White House visits and invitations.

Earlier this year NBA star Stephen Curry said his championship-winning Golden State Warriors declined to meet with Trump.

The feud erupted as Trump was lambasting NFL athletes for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

The University of Virginia men's basketball team said earlier this year it could not agree on a date for a visit.

Trump hosted the Air Force Academy football team at the White House for a Commander-in-Chief's trophy ceremony in May and the champion Clemson Tigers football team in June.

The president was notably booed when he visited Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

