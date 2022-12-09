World Cup Friday guide: Quarterfinalists bid for title

The World Cup quarterfinals start on Friday in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer's biggest prize.

Morocco produced the latest upset in a tournament that has had its share of them, beating Spain in the round of 16 on Tuesday to become the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The Moroccans, who also became only the fourth African team to reach this stage, beat the 2010 champions in a penalty shootout.

"What they’ve done today is extraordinary," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said after the match.

FIFA VP: Qatar 2022 could be last World Cup hosted by single country

In the group stage, Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest upsets in tournament history by beating Argentina in its opening match. Japan beat both Germany and Spain. The Germans and 2018 semifinalist Belgium both were eliminated before the knockout rounds.

Argentina, with Lionel Messi still looking to win a World Cup title, still made it through and then beat Australia to get into the last eight. Brazil, which had Neymar back in the lineup after an ankle injury, is there as well.

And so is defending champion France, with Kylian Mbappe seemingly unstoppable, England, Croatia, the Netherlands and, of course, Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup.

On Friday, Croatia takes on Brazil and the Netherlands faces Argentina. On Saturday, Morocco goes head-to-head with Portugal and England will play France.

Here's a closer look at Friday's upcoming matches:

Croatia vs. Brazil: Friday, Education City Stadium

FILE - Neymar of Brasil looks on during a training session on match day -1 at Al Arabi SC Stadium on Dec. 8, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Khalil Bashar/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Five-time champion Brazil looks ready to go deep at this year's World Cup, with Neymar recovered from an ankle injury and the country’s greatest player, Pele, an inspiration as he watches from his hospital bed.

The 82-year-old soccer great is receiving treatment in Sao Paulo as he recovers from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19, but his presence can be felt among Brazil’s players and fans, with banners, flags and T-shirts bearing his image.

On the field, Neymar and Co. are serious contenders, beating South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16.

"They are bold, they try one-on-one moves, feints, they are aggressive. It’s impressive," Brazil coach Tite said.

Croatia is an aging team but has the knowhow at the World Cup after reaching the semifinals four years ago.

Netherlands vs. Argentina: Friday, Lusail Stadium

FILE - Lionel Messi of Argentina during a training session on match day -1 at Qatar University on Dec. 8, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Argentina has recovered from one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history and now faces the Netherlands for a place in the semifinals.

For Argentina to win its third World Cup, expect Messi to provide the magic.

The problem is, however, Messi is no longer at his peak — even if his country remains as reliant on him as ever and he has managed to score three goals so far in Qatar.

Argentina’s fans have also played a part in inspiring the team.

"This is a unique moral boost. I’d like (it if) everybody could experience what a player feels when he sees all these people and thinks his country is behind him," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. "They make you want to go out and celebrate."

The Netherlands has been quietly effective in reaching the quarterfinals, winning Group A and then beating the United States 3-1 in the round of 16.

These teams have plenty of history in the World Cup, with Argentina beating the Netherlands in the final in 1978 and in the semifinals in 2014.

