Which nations have won the FIFA World Cup, and which country has the most wins?

The Brief Only eight countries have ever won the FIFA World Cup since the tournament's inception in 1930. Brazil holds the record for the most victories with five titles. The most recent winner is Argentina, which secured its third title in 2022, and was the first time footballing legend Lionel Messi had lifted the coveted World Cup trophy.



The FIFA World Cup is the most prestigious tournament in international soccer, but its list of champions is a very exclusive club. Since the first tournament in 1930, only eight countries have managed to lift the coveted trophy.

Winning the FIFA World Cup

The backstory:

Brazil holds the record for the most World Cup wins with five titles and is the only team to have competed in every tournament. The most recent winner is Argentina, which won its third title in 2022.

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with his Argentinian teammates after defeating France in one of the most intensely dramatic finals in memory. The match ended 3-3 after extra time and was decided in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Argentina won the shootout 4-2, and Messi lifted his first World Cup at 35 years old.

The 8 countries that have been FIFA World Cup champions:

Brazil: 5 titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

Germany: 4 titles (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Italy: 4 titles (1934, 1938, 1982, 2006)

Argentina: 3 titles (1978, 1986, 2022)

France: 2 titles (1998, 2018)

Uruguay: 2 titles (1930, 1950)

England: 1 title (1966)

Spain: 1 title (2010)

What's next:

Will a new country surprise us in 2026 and make it to the list of champions? Or will we see the return of another giant lifting the prestigious World Cup trophy?