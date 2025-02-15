Expand / Collapse search
Watch live: NYCFC, NY Red Bulls at Coachella Valley Invitational

Updated  February 15, 2025 12:57pm EST
MLS
FOX 5 NY

MLS preseason is heating up in the Coachella Valley.

New York Red Bulls will face off against San Diego FC at 1 p.m. EST, then NYCFC will play the Minnesota United FC at 5:00 p.m EST.

You can stream both Coachella Valley Invitational matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or in the media player above. Note that geo restrictions apply to those outside of the New York City DMA.

What is the Coachella Valley Invitational?

The 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) is a three-week pre-season soccer event, which will host clubs from both Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Highlights from this year’s Invitational include matches featuring 2024 MLS Cup Finalists LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, as well as the first public match played by the MLS’ newest team, San Diego FC.

What clubs will play in the Coachella Valley Invitational?

14 clubs from MLS will participate in the event: Austin FC, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Chicago Fire FC, Charlotte FC, Minnesota United FC, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, San Diego FC, St. Louis CITY SC and Sporting Kansas City.

From the NWSL, six teams will participate: Angel City FC, Bay FC, Houston Dash, Portland Thorns, San Diego Wave FC and Seattle Reign FC.

How can I watch Coachella Valley Invitational matches?

You can stream all NYCFC and Red Bulls matches via FOX Local on your connected TV, through the FOX Local Mobile app, or on the FOX 5 NY website.

When does NYCFC play?

  • Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC (February 15, 5 p.m. EST)

When do the Red Bulls play?

  • San Diego FC vs. New York Red Bulls (February 15,1 P.m. EST)


