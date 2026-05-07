How to watch 2026 New York Liberty games live and for free
NEW YORK - Get ready, Liberty Loyal: it’s Seafoam Szn and the stakes have never been higher! As the New York Liberty embark on their historic 30th Anniversary Season, the energy in Brooklyn is electric. With a newly formed "Big Four" and a championship trophy in the cabinet, 2026 is officially the year of the torch.
FOX 5 NY is your exclusive home for the Liberty. We are bringing the action from the Barclays Center hardwood directly to your screen for FREE. Whether you're at home or on the go, you won't miss a single deep-range triple from Sabrina or a "Stewie" masterclass.
Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Barclays Center on July 13, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Liberty won 79-72. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agr
How to Catch Every Game for FREE
1. On the FOX LOCAL App
What you can do:
Stream every local broadcast live on your phone or smart TV. Download the FOX LOCAL app on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, or Vizio.
Note: Free streaming is available exclusively within the New York City market.
2. Watch Right Here!
Bookmark this page! We will host a live stream for every game airing on FOX 5 and MY9.
New York Liberty 2026 Schedule
Stream for FREE on FOX LOCAL (Local Broadcasts)
These games are brought to you by FOX 5 and My9. No cable? No problem.
Sunday, May 10: @ Washington Mystics (3:00 PM ET)
Tuesday, May 12: @ Portland Fire (10:00 PM ET)
Thursday, May 14: @ Portland Fire (10:00 PM ET)
Thursday, May 21: vs. Golden State Valkyries (8:00 PM ET)
Monday, May 25: vs. Portland Fire (8:00 PM ET)
Wednesday, May 27: vs. Phoenix Mercury (7:00 PM ET)
Wednesday, June 3: vs. Toronto Tempo (8:00 PM ET)
Monday, June 8: @ Connecticut Sun (7:00 PM ET)
Thursday, June 11: @ Atlanta Dream (7:30 PM ET)
Sunday, June 14: vs. Washington Mystics (3:00 PM ET)
Wednesday, June 17: @ Chicago Sky (8:00 PM ET)
Tuesday, June 23: @ Las Vegas Aces (10:00 PM ET)
Thursday, June 25: @ Seattle Storm (10:00 PM ET)
Sunday, July 12: @ Toronto Tempo (3:00 PM ET)
Wednesday, July 22: vs. Chicago Sky (7:00 PM ET)
Tuesday, July 28: @ Los Angeles Sparks (10:00 PM ET)
Monday, August 3: vs. Seattle Storm (7:00 PM ET)
Wednesday, August 5: vs. Seattle Storm (7:00 PM ET)
Saturday, August 15: @ Connecticut Sun (1:00 PM ET)
Thursday, August 27: vs. Golden State Valkyries (8:00 PM ET)
Sunday, September 20: @ Toronto Tempo (3:00 PM ET)
Monday, September 21: vs. Atlanta Dream (8:00 PM ET)
Wednesday, September 23: vs. Atlanta Dream (8:00 PM ET)
Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball during the game against the Connecticut Sun during the WNBA Preseason Game on May 9, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
National Broadcasts
Catch these matchups on national networks (ESPN, ABC, CBS, ION, or Prime Video).
Sunday, May 3: @ Connecticut Sun (5:00 PM ET) – ION
Friday, May 8: vs. Connecticut Sun (7:30 PM ET) – ION
Sunday, May 24: vs. Dallas Wings (3:30 PM ET) – NBC
Friday, May 29: vs. Phoenix Mercury (7:30 PM ET) – ION
Saturday, June 6: vs. Indiana Fever (8:00 PM ET) – CBS
Friday, June 19: vs. Washington Mystics (7:30 PM ET) – ION
Sunday, June 21: @ Los Angeles Sparks (8:00 PM ET) – ESPN
Sunday, June 28: @ Golden State Valkyries (7:00 PM ET) – ESPN
Friday, July 3: vs. Minnesota Lynx (7:30 PM ET) – ION
Tuesday, July 7: vs. Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) – ESPN
Saturday, July 11: @ Minnesota Lynx (1:00 PM ET) – ABC
Thursday, July 16: @ Dallas Wings (9:00 PM ET) – Prime Video
Saturday, July 18: @ Indiana Fever (8:00 PM ET) – CBS
Thursday, July 30: @ Las Vegas Aces (10:00 PM ET) – Prime Video
Saturday, August 1: @ Phoenix Mercury (3:00 PM ET) – ABC
Sunday, August 9: vs. Las Vegas Aces (12:30 PM ET) – ABC
Tuesday, August 11: @ Indiana Fever (7:30 PM ET) – ESPN
Thursday, August 13: vs. Los Angeles Sparks (8:00 PM ET) – Prime Video
Tuesday, August 18: @ Chicago Sky (9:00 PM ET) – ESPN
Saturday, August 22: vs. Indiana Fever (7:00 PM ET) – Prime Video
Saturday, August 29: vs. Chicago Sky (1:00 PM ET) – CBS
Friday, September 18: @ Minnesota Lynx (7:30 PM ET) – ION
The Source: This article uses information from the New York Liberty's website.