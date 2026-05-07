How to watch 2026 New York Liberty games live and for free

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The Brief New York Liberty fans can stream 24 games for free this season through the FOX LOCAL app. The squad is hunting for another championship during their milestone 30th anniversary year. You can check the full 2026 schedule right here to stay updated on every single game.



Get ready, Liberty Loyal: it’s Seafoam Szn and the stakes have never been higher! As the New York Liberty embark on their historic 30th Anniversary Season, the energy in Brooklyn is electric. With a newly formed "Big Four" and a championship trophy in the cabinet, 2026 is officially the year of the torch.

FOX 5 NY is your exclusive home for the Liberty. We are bringing the action from the Barclays Center hardwood directly to your screen for FREE. Whether you're at home or on the go, you won't miss a single deep-range triple from Sabrina or a "Stewie" masterclass.

Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Dream at Barclays Center on July 13, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Liberty won 79-72. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agr Expand

How to Catch Every Game for FREE

1. On the FOX LOCAL App

What you can do:

Stream every local broadcast live on your phone or smart TV. Download the FOX LOCAL app on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV, or Vizio.

Note: Free streaming is available exclusively within the New York City market.

2. Watch Right Here!

Bookmark this page! We will host a live stream for every game airing on FOX 5 and MY9.

New York Liberty 2026 Schedule

Stream for FREE on FOX LOCAL (Local Broadcasts)

These games are brought to you by FOX 5 and My9. No cable? No problem.

Sunday, May 10: @ Washington Mystics (3:00 PM ET)

Tuesday, May 12: @ Portland Fire (10:00 PM ET)

Thursday, May 14: @ Portland Fire (10:00 PM ET)

Thursday, May 21: vs. Golden State Valkyries (8:00 PM ET)

Monday, May 25: vs. Portland Fire (8:00 PM ET)

Wednesday, May 27: vs. Phoenix Mercury (7:00 PM ET)

Wednesday, June 3: vs. Toronto Tempo (8:00 PM ET)

Monday, June 8: @ Connecticut Sun (7:00 PM ET)

Thursday, June 11: @ Atlanta Dream (7:30 PM ET)

Sunday, June 14: vs. Washington Mystics (3:00 PM ET)

Wednesday, June 17: @ Chicago Sky (8:00 PM ET)

Tuesday, June 23: @ Las Vegas Aces (10:00 PM ET)

Thursday, June 25: @ Seattle Storm (10:00 PM ET)

Sunday, July 12: @ Toronto Tempo (3:00 PM ET)

Wednesday, July 22: vs. Chicago Sky (7:00 PM ET)

Tuesday, July 28: @ Los Angeles Sparks (10:00 PM ET)

Monday, August 3: vs. Seattle Storm (7:00 PM ET)

Wednesday, August 5: vs. Seattle Storm (7:00 PM ET)

Saturday, August 15: @ Connecticut Sun (1:00 PM ET)

Thursday, August 27: vs. Golden State Valkyries (8:00 PM ET)

Sunday, September 20: @ Toronto Tempo (3:00 PM ET)

Monday, September 21: vs. Atlanta Dream (8:00 PM ET)

Wednesday, September 23: vs. Atlanta Dream (8:00 PM ET)

Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball during the game against the Connecticut Sun during the WNBA Preseason Game on May 9, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

National Broadcasts

Catch these matchups on national networks (ESPN, ABC, CBS, ION, or Prime Video).

Sunday, May 3: @ Connecticut Sun (5:00 PM ET) – ION

Friday, May 8: vs. Connecticut Sun (7:30 PM ET) – ION

Sunday, May 24: vs. Dallas Wings (3:30 PM ET) – NBC

Friday, May 29: vs. Phoenix Mercury (7:30 PM ET) – ION

Saturday, June 6: vs. Indiana Fever (8:00 PM ET) – CBS

Friday, June 19: vs. Washington Mystics (7:30 PM ET) – ION

Sunday, June 21: @ Los Angeles Sparks (8:00 PM ET) – ESPN

Sunday, June 28: @ Golden State Valkyries (7:00 PM ET) – ESPN

Friday, July 3: vs. Minnesota Lynx (7:30 PM ET) – ION

Tuesday, July 7: vs. Dallas Wings (8:00 PM ET) – ESPN

Saturday, July 11: @ Minnesota Lynx (1:00 PM ET) – ABC

Thursday, July 16: @ Dallas Wings (9:00 PM ET) – Prime Video

Saturday, July 18: @ Indiana Fever (8:00 PM ET) – CBS

Thursday, July 30: @ Las Vegas Aces (10:00 PM ET) – Prime Video

Saturday, August 1: @ Phoenix Mercury (3:00 PM ET) – ABC

Sunday, August 9: vs. Las Vegas Aces (12:30 PM ET) – ABC

Tuesday, August 11: @ Indiana Fever (7:30 PM ET) – ESPN

Thursday, August 13: vs. Los Angeles Sparks (8:00 PM ET) – Prime Video

Tuesday, August 18: @ Chicago Sky (9:00 PM ET) – ESPN

Saturday, August 22: vs. Indiana Fever (7:00 PM ET) – Prime Video

Saturday, August 29: vs. Chicago Sky (1:00 PM ET) – CBS

Friday, September 18: @ Minnesota Lynx (7:30 PM ET) – ION