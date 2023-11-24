This weekend’s college football on FOX: No. 2 Ohio St. and No. 3 Michigan renew bitter rivalry in tripleheader

One of the biggest rivalries in college football renews when No. 2 Ohio State travels to Ann Arbor to face No. 3 Michigan Saturday on FOX as part of a tripleheader.

This matchup has major postseason implications, with the winner securing a spot in the Big Ten championship game while positioning themselves for a berth in the college football playoff.

Ahead of the massive matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines on Saturday, FOX kicks off the weekend with a Pac-12 showdown Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET when No. 16 Oregon State visits No. 6 Oregon in an in-state rivalry game.

Oregon and Oregon State have met 127 times in the fourth-most contested rivalry in the nation. The Ducks are departing for the Big Ten next season, and the Beavers will stay as one of two remaining teams in the Pac-12 with Washington State.

Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Oregon has to win in the regular-season finale to secure a spot in the Pac-12 championship game against No. 4 Washington.

And on Saturday, college football coverage starts at 10 a.m. ET on FOX with Big Noon kickoff live from Ann Arbor, Michigan, followed by No. 2 Ohio State vs. Michigan at noon ET, and at 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 foes meet when Washington State faces No. 4 Washington, and in the nightcap, Iowa State takes on No. 19 Kansas State at 8 p.m. ET.

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

For the second year in a row, Ohio State (11-0) and Michigan (11-0) will have perfect records when they meet. The Buckeyes want to end a two-game losing streak, which followed a school-record eight straight wins, according to the Associated Press.

Michigan has turned things around in the series, with two straight wins after losing a school-record eight consecutive games to Ohio StateThe team with the most rushing yards in The Game has won every matchup since 2001, according to Sportradar, and both schools have a star running behind an offensive line with future NFL players.

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks away from a tackle by Ade Willie #20 of the Michigan State Spartans during the third quarter of a game at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Image Expand

Michigan running back Blake Corum has an FBS-high 20 rushing touchdowns to tie a school record.

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson has ignited the running game that is opened up by star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Henderson has run for an average of 124.8 yards with five touchdowns over the last four games, the AP noted.

Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sideline with his team for the third straight Saturday, serving the final game of a Big Ten suspension for being in charge of a program that the conference says broke its sportsmanship policy with a sign-stealing scandal.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a first half pass while playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will fill in for Harbaugh, who also missed the first three games because of a school suspension for breaking NCAA rules, to match wits against Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

Washington State vs. No. 4 Washington

No. 4 Washington (11-0) is on the brink of a magical season as they host rival Washington State on Saturday in the Apple Cup.

The Huskies are trying to be the first Pac-12 team since USC in 2004 to finish the regular season unbeaten. The Cougars (5-6) needs a win to reach bowl eligibility and would love to spoil Washington's perfect year.

Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies passes against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Washington has a chance to be the first Pac-12 team to go undefeated in conference play since Oregon in 2010 when it was still the Pac-10.

Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. is no longer the Heisman Trophy favorite, but he has a chance these last two weeks to make a final statement.

While the series will continue through at least 2028, this will be the final matchup between the schools in the same conference. According to the AP, Washington and Washington State have been linked as conference brethren dating to the origins of the Pacific Coast Conference and when they meet next year on Sept. 14, 2024.

Iowa State vs. No. 19 Kansas State

Kansas State will find out whether it has a chance to defend its Big 12 title before kickoff against Iowa State on Saturday night.

The AP noted that the No. 19 Wildcats (8-3) are tied with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, one game back of Texas, and need the Longhorns or the two Oklahoma schools to lose to have a chance.

But it won't be easy against the Cyclones (6-5, 5-3), who have bounced back from a 2-3 start to win four of their past six games.

Seth Porter #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates with Anthony Frias II #26 after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Houston Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Pete Expand

Kansas State will honor 25 seniors in their regular-season finale, including quarterback Will Howard, who has taken his play to another level over the past five weeks. He has 14 touchdown throws and just two picks over that span.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has thrown for 2,444 yards with 17 touchdown passes this season, breaking both school records by a freshman. According to the AP, the previous marks were set by current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.













