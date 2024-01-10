Pete Carroll out as Seahawks head coach after 14 seasons

Pete Carroll is out as Seahawks' head coach after 14 seasons, the team announced Wednesday on social media.

Carroll is expected to have a press conference at 1 p.m. PT from the Seahawks' facility in Renton, Washington.

The 72-year old coach will remain with the organization and move into an advisory role with the team moving forward.

Seattle closed the regular season with a 21-20 win at Arizona on Sunday. The Seahawks entered the final two weeks of the regular season with the chance at reaching the playoffs for the 11th time with Carroll in charge, but a Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh left Seattle in need of help it didn’t get to close out the season.

Carroll said both after the game on Sunday and during his Monday radio show appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM that he fully intended to be coaching the team next season.

"I plan to be coaching this team and I told you that I love these guys and that's what I would like to be doing and see how far we can go," Carroll said. "You know, I'm not worn out. You know, I'm not tired. I'm not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching and there's a lot of area for improvement."

That stance seemingly shifted following meetings with ownership over the last two days with the announcement made on Wednesday.

Carroll has always been a coach that has stressed the importance of running the football well and playing great defense. Both of those areas of the team struggled immensely this season. The Seahawks ranked in the bottom five of the league in both rushing offense (28th) and total defense (30th). The rushing defense was also awful for a second straight year, finishing 31st out of 32 teams after being 30th a season ago.

The Seahawks have not had a defense that ranked in the top 20 in the league in total defense since 2018, with the 2023 season being the worst of the Carroll era in Seattle.

Carroll will step aside as the most successful coach in franchise history, but with an unsatisfactory conclusion after several seasons of middling results. He’ll forever be lauded as the first coach to bring the Lombardi Trophy to Seattle with the Super Bowl 48 victory over Denver.

But Carroll never fully recovered from what happened in the Super Bowl a year later with Russell Wilson’s goal line interception in the final seconds, and Seattle never experienced another title that could wash away the memories of what happened in Super Bowl 49.

Carroll stepped aside with a 137-69-1 record in his time with the Seahawks. He led Seattle to five NFC West titles and 10 playoff victories.

Reports say Seattle is expected to be interested in Cowboys' defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn spent four total seasons coaching on Carroll's staff with the Seahawks. He was one of a few holdovers from Jim Mora's coaching staff when Carroll was hired in 2010 to lead the team and served as Carroll's assistant head coach/defensive line coach. After leaving for two years to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida, Quinn returned to Seattle as Carroll's defensive coordinator for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, which both ended with trips to the Super Bowl for the Seahawks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for updates.