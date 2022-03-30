PokerStars' iconic $4.5 million guaranteed online poker tournament now runs simultaneously

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Do you know how lucky you are? This is a potentially misunderstood question, specifically in the context of poker, because its intention isn’t to determine how many straights and flushes you make or how often you hit your gin card on the river. It’s a rhetorical question. It’s more of a statement, actually. It barely even deserves a question mark.



Do. You. Know. How. Lucky. You. Are.

If you live in the states of Michigan, New Jersey, or Pennsylvania. You’re very lucky – for a multitude of reasons – but the big one being referred to here is that starting, March 25, you get to do something almost no other Americans will get to do: play the Spring Championship of Online Poker.

Yes, the fabled SCOOP. For the first time since the early 2010s the Spring Championship of Online Poker will run across three states simultaneously.



Most Americans lost access to SCOOP over a decade ago, but if you’re lucky enough to be able to participate after all these years, you might want to take some time to prepare, because SCOOP isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon. Especially if you’re planning on being a contender on your region’s leaderboard. They’re keeping track of it all.

Not only are there between 35 and 40 events per state – but there’s actually a low, medium, and high buy-in for each tournament – which actually means there are more than 100 opportunities to become a champion. And, yes, every champion gets their very own SCOOP trophy.

But why would you need to prepare for more than 100 chances at fun and fortunes and pots and pleasure? Because it’s also more than 100 chances at heartbreak and pain and bankroll busting. Yes, poker is fun, but it’s also mentally and physically exhausting, even when you’re winning. Take a look at the schedule, make a plan, and especially make a budget.

If you’re tired, you won’t make great decisions. If you’re not making great decisions, you likely won’t win. Same goes for eating. The adrenaline and excitement can be an appetite suppressant for a while, but part of your plan should be healthy, convenient food that keeps your body functioning properly.

Not just salt-water taffy & pizza (not even the good one by the train station). I’m looking at YOU, New Jersey.

As for budget, set a limit and stick to it. If you’re the kind of person who can afford to play every single event – low, medium, and high – you should probably just go back to your job of owning Tesla or Amazon. Always plan for the worst-case scenario, budget-wise, and if you have a few early scores and you’re feeling good and energized, you can always add in more events – there are plenty!

And of course, no matter how many or how few events you’re playing, make room in your budget for the main event.

New Jersey’s got $1 million in guarantees over the course of the 35-event SCOOP, but the $300 buy-in $100,000 guaranteed main event is going to be the best value of the series. But keep in mind it’s two days long, so make sure you check your calendar before your register.

So, lucky ones, once you’ve got your plan, snacks, rest, and bankroll it’s time to register for SCOOP and find out how lucky you really are.

