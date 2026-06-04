Where, how to watch Knicks Game 2 in NYC: Watch parties, bars

The Brief The Knicks' Game 2 watch party at Madison Square Garden has already sold out. Fans can still try to attend the official SummerStage watch party on a first-come, first-served basis. The Knicks have official playoff bar takeover locations across NYC, New Jersey and the boroughs.



The Knicks' Game 2 watch party at Madison Square Garden has already sold out.

Where, how to watch Knicks in NYC

What we know:

Fortunately for Knicks fans, there are several other venues to watch the upcoming game with other New Yorkers.

SummerStage Watch Party

The Knicks’ official watch party page says the SummerStage event is at capacity and the form is not open to new submissions.

However, the page also says guests will be welcomed on a first-come, first-served basis and walk-ins are welcomed.

Madison Square Garden Watch Party

The watch party is scheduled for Friday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

Fans who missed out on MSG tickets can still look to the Knicks’ official SummerStage watch party and official playoff bar takeover locations.

Official Knicks bar takeover locations

Local perspective:

The Knicks have also listed official playoff bar takeover locations for fans looking to watch with full sound.

Manhattan

Amity Hall – 80 W. 3rd Street

Barrow Street Alehouse – 15 Barrow Street

Crompton Ale House – 159 W. 26th Street

Goldie's Tavern – 135 W. 30th Street

Harlem Tavern – 2153 Frederick Douglass Blvd.

Hurley's – 232 W. 48th Street

Inwood Bar & Grill – 4892 Broadway

Jack Doyle's – 240 W. 35th Street

John Sullivan's – 210 W. 35th Street

Legends Bar – 6 W. 33rd Street

MacDougal Street Alehouse – 122 MacDougal Street

Mustang Harry's – 352 7th Avenue

Penn 6 – 132 W. 31st Street

Rocco's – 1 W. 3rd Street

SoHo Room – 203 Spring Street

Stout Penn Station – 215 W. 35th Street

Tailor Public House – 505 8th Avenue

Tavern on Reade – 59 Reade Street

The Celly – 332 9th Avenue

Ulysses – 58 Stone Street

Brooklyn

BK Backyard – 151 Banker Street

Queens

Break Bar – 32-04 Broadway

One Station Plaza – 21310 41st Avenue

Pig Beach BBQ – 35-37 36th Street

Rivercrest – 33-15 Ditmars Blvd.

The Bronx

Last Stop Bar – 5977 Broadway

Rambling House – 4292 Katonah Avenue

Staten Island

Jimmy Max – 280 Watchogue Road