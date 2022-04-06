NY Yankees opening day 2022 postponed

article

The New York Yankees say that Thursday’s Opening Day game between the Yankees and Red Sox has been rescheduled due to expected rain.

The game will be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Fans holding paid tickets for the game originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 7, 2022 may use them for the rescheduled game on Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m., or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole is expected to get the start Opening Day for the Yankees. It will be his third straight season opener.

The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.

Gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 11:00 a.m.