NY Yankees opening day 2022 postponed

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 8:54AM
New York Yankees
Yankee Stadium is empty on the scheduled date for Opening Day March 26, 2020 in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) article

NEW YORK - The New York Yankees say that Thursday’s Opening Day game between the Yankees and Red Sox has been rescheduled due to expected rain.

The game will be played on Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Fans holding paid tickets for the game originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 7, 2022 may use them for the rescheduled game on Friday, April 8, at 1:05 p.m., or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole is expected to get the start Opening Day for the Yankees. It will be his third straight season opener.

The game will be broadcast on the YES Network.

Gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 11:00 a.m.