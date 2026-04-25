How to watch the NY Liberty preseason matchup vs Indiana Fever

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The New York Liberty is back – and pushing to earn their second WNBA championship in three seasons.

Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and team face off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Saturday, April 25, at 3 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

The matchup will mark the first on-court action of the year for both teams. It also marks the inaugural game for the Liberty’s newest star Satou Sabally, the 27-year-old German forward who helped Phoenix reach the WNBA Finals last season.

What you can do:

You can watch the Liberty’s very first preseason game live on this web page or by downloading the FOX LOCAL app. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What's next:

The regular season begins on May 8. Find the full season schedule here.