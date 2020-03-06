Mets send Tim Tebow to minor league camp

article

As the New York Mets work on their Opening Day lineup, the team made a series of roster moves on Friday, including reassigning outfielder Tim Tebow to minor league camp.

Tebow, a former quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, was at Major League spring training with the Mets for the fourth straight year.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner hit .163 in 77 games for the Syracuse Mets, the AAA ball club, in 2019. An injury cut short his season.

On Friday, Tebow, who is very vocal about his faith, tweeted about Jesus, although it is not clear if that was in response to the roster move.

The Mets also re-assigned pitchers Matt Blackham, Nick Rumbelow, Francisco Ríos, and Stephen Nogosek and catchers Austin Bossart and David Rodríguez to minor league camp.