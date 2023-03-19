Legendary coach Lou Carnesecca says its Rick Pitino or no one, as St. John's head basketball coach

St. John's is reportedly speaking to Iona head coach Rick Pitino about their vacant men's head basketball coaching position Sunday evening.

Former legendary St. John's head coach Lou Carnesecca, told Fox 5 that Pitino is the only choice to take over the RedStorm.

I don't think we can get a better coach," — St. John's former head coach Lou Carnesecca.

St. John's is reportedly seeking to complete a deal with Rick Pitino in the coming days.

According to FOX Sports the university plans to finalize a deal with the Hall of Famer and that the ball is now in his court to decide.

The Iona Gaels finished the season 87-63 with a loss to UConn Friday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The 70-year-old, Coach Rick Pitino, has won 711 games, leading three programs to the Final Four---Providence, Kentucky, and Louisville.

Pitino won the national championship in 1996 with Kentucky and again in 2013 with Louisville.