Knicks force Game 6 in ECF thanks to Towns' 'do or die' mentality

article

The Brief Despite a bruised knee, Karl-Anthony Towns played in Game 5, contributing 24 points and 13 rebounds to help the Knicks defeat the Pacers 111-94 and stay alive in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks maintained their Game 3 lineup, with Towns at forward and Mitchell Robinson at center, improving rebounding and defense to lead 56-45 at halftime. The Knicks trail the Pacers 3-2 in the series, with Game 6 scheduled for Saturday at 8:10 p.m. ET in Indiana.



Karl-Anthony Towns, initially uncertain to play due to a bruised left knee, contributed significantly to the New York Knicks' victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals: "Do or die," he told reporters after the game.

Player Determination:

Despite being listed as questionable, Towns was determined to play, stating, "I looked at the game and it said Game 5. Do or die. That was pretty much all I needed to see."

His performance included 24 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Knicks secure a 111-94 win to stay alive in the series.

Friday's New York Post cover

The Knicks maintained their starting lineup from Game 3, with Towns at forward and Mitchell Robinson at center, aiming to improve rebounding and defense against the Pacers. This strategy paid off as the Knicks led 56-45 at halftime, avoiding early deficits that plagued previous games.

Jalen Brunson's strong start and Towns' second-quarter performance were pivotal, while Robinson added six points, six rebounds, and two blocks, contributing to the Knicks' overall success in Game 5.

What's next:

The Knicks are staying alive in this series, trailing the Pacers 3-2.

Game 6 will be held Saturday at 8:10 p.m. ET in Indiana.