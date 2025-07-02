Knicks to hire Mike Brown as new head coach: reports

article

The Brief The New York Knicks are expected to hire Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, as their next head coach. Brown led the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs in 2023. Tom Thibodeau was dismissed on June 3 despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals.



The New York Knicks are expected to hire Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, as their next head coach, according to reports from ESPN and the New York Times. Brown became the favorite for the position after a second interview, making him the first known candidate to reach this stage.

What we know:

The Knicks considered several candidates for the head coach position, including former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and assistants James Borrego of the New Orleans Pelicans and Micah Nori of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brown's second interview positioned him as the leading candidate.

The backstory:

Mike Brown led the Sacramento Kings to the playoffs in 2023, their first appearance since 2006, and was voted Coach of the Year. He has a career record of 454-304 and previously won the coaching award in 2009 with Cleveland.

Tom Thibodeau was fired on June 3 despite leading the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years. Thibodeau, like Brown, has won NBA Coach of the Year honors with two teams.