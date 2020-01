article

Super Bowl 54 is set for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, between the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Entertainers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at half-time for the crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and the millions of people expected to be watching on TV and online.

