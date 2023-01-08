How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in 2023 National Championship: Channel, live stream, kickoff time, more

article

The wait for the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs to decide the champions of college football is almost over.

Teams have been in Los Angeles for several days, as they meet with the media and prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs are trying to defend their 2022 title, while TCU is putting the finishing touches on the team's Cinderella story.

ESPN will broadcast the game, but there are several ways to watch it on-air or online.

MASCOT UGA WILL NOT TRAVEL FOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Here's what you need to know to prepare for the game:

When does the 2023 National Championship Game start?

Kickoff on ESPN is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time/6:30 p.m. Central Time on Monday, Jan. 9.

ESPN will present a special edition of "College GameDay" starting at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT. The pre-game show begins at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

Where is the 2023 National Championship?

The game is at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Monday's game will be the first College Football Playoff National Championship game the stadium hosted. It previously hosted Super Bowl LVI last year.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR CRITICIZES NO-TAILGATING POLICY FOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The stadium opened in 2020. It's an "indoor-outdoor" venue with a fixed roof. The stadium hosts NFL games for the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

How to watch the 2023 National Championship

ESPN: Main telecast

ESPN 2: "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show"

ESPNU: Command Center, multiple angles with player and team statistics

ESPN News: AT&T 5G Skycast, view from the Skycam, a suspended camera above the field

ESPN Deportes: Spanish telecast

SEC Network: Georgia Hometown Radio

Live stream: ESPN.com; ESPN App; including All-22, TCU Hometown Radio, Georgia Hometown Radio, and Marching Bands

Radio

ESPN Radio: National Radio Broadcast

Georgia Bulldog Sports Network: Online at GeorgiaDogs.com; WSB 750 AM/95.5 FM in Atlanta; WRFC 960 AM, WTSH 107.1 FM in Athens; full list of radio affiliates

Horned Frogs Sports Network: WBAP 820 AM in Fort Worth/Dallas; full list of radio affiliates

Who are the broadcasters for the 2023 National Championship?

ESPN college football broadcasters Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth at SoFi Stadium.

Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporters for Georgia and TCU, respectively.

Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Katia Castorena are announcing the Spanish-language call on ESPN Deportes.

The ESPN radio team is led by Sean McDonough and analyst Todd Blackledge in the booth. ESPN Radio reporter Ian Fitzsimmons and ABC/ESPN reporter Kris Budden are on the sidelines. ESPN officiating analyst and former SEC referee Matt Austin will provide support as well.