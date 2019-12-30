Expand / Collapse search
Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur

New York Giants
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK - Sources confirm to FOX 5 News that the NY Giants have fired head coach Pat Shurmur.

After losing the NFC East championship to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 on Sunday, the 54-year-old Shurmur said he understood coaches were judged on games won.

He also acknowledged he had not won enough for the Giants.

Shurmur had planned to met with his young team Monday. He said management had not scheduled a meeting with him at that time.

A team meeting was scheduled for 11 am followed by a news conference.

