Former Raiders TE Foster Moreau reveals cancer diagnosis

article

NFL tight end Foster Moreau revealed Wednesday that he found a new opponent: cancer.

Moreau, who last played for the Las Vegas Raiders, explained on social media that he found out about the Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis during a routine physical with the New Orleans Saints.

With the health scare in mind, the former LSU star also announced he will be stepping away from playing football.

"I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance," Moreau said on social media, in part.

Moreau, who turns 26 in May, played four seasons in the NFL – all with the Raiders. He finished the 2022 season with 420 receiving yards on 33 catches and two touchdowns.