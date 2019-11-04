Former player Carlos Beltran named new Mets manager

article

Following a month of rumors and mystery candidates, Carlos Beltran was officially introduced as the manager of the New York Mets on Monday.

Beltran played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011 and was a five-time all-star during that time, earning three gold gloves along the way.

Beltran has never coached or managed at any level of baseball.

Jay Jaffe, Senior Writer of Fangraphs, says it’s a new trend around the league.

“It’s an emphasis on younger guys who don’t have 20 years in the dugout whether it’s in the minors or the majors and there’s an emphasis on the communication skills to connect with today’s players,” Jaffe says.

The 42-year-old replaces Mickey Callaway as manager.

Wilpon and the new skipper famously feuded during the 2010 season over Beltran’s knee surgery.

Advertisement

But the hiring signals that's now water under the bridge.

Fans are torn on the pick.

Joe Girardi was a known candidate for the role. He had full-time major-league experience as a manager with the Yankees.

He ended up signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.