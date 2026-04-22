FIFA World Cup 2026 'Last-Minute Sales Phase' begin Wednesday with tickets for all 104 matches

The Brief FIFA is releasing a new batch of World Cup 2026 tickets on Wednesday. Tickets for all 104 matches will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. More tickets will continue to be released through the end of the tournament.



World Cup 2026 tickets are going back on sale this week as FIFA launches its Last-Minute Sales Phase with access to all 104 matches.

FIFA says a new wave of tickets will be released on Wednesday through its official ticketing website. The drop includes tickets for all 104 matches across the tournament. At launch, tickets will be available across multiple pricing tiers, including standard categories and select front-row seating, depending on the match.

FIFA World Cup ticket sales: How does it work?

What we know:

The ticket release is part of FIFA’s "Last-Minute Sales Phase," which allows fans to buy tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA says additional tickets will continue to be released in waves leading up to and throughout the tournament, which runs through July 19.

Because of high demand, fans should expect digital waiting rooms and queues before being able to access ticket inventory. Once inside, buyers can select seats from a map or use a "best available" option.

FIFA last minute tickets: What else to know?

Dig deeper:

More than five million tickets have already been sold for the 2026 tournament, which will be the largest in World Cup history with 48 teams.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - NOVEMBER 20: World Cup trophy is seen during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off Tournament draw at the FIFA's Home of Football in Zurich, Switzerland on November 20, 2025. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

FIFA says fans should only purchase tickets through its official site, which also includes a resale marketplace for verified ticket exchanges. Hospitality packages, which include premium seating and experiences, are also available through FIFA’s official provider.

FIFA World Cup last minute tickets: Travel reminder

FIFA says a match ticket does not guarantee entry into the United States, Canada or Mexico. Fans should check visa and travel requirements in advance and apply as early as possible.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11.

FIFA World Cup schedule

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