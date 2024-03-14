Commanders trading quarterback Sam Howell to Seahawks for draft picks: report

The Washington Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks in a pick swap, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Commanders 2023 starting quarterback is reportedly being sent to Seattle for a third-round (No. 78) and a fifth-round (No. 152) pick.

Schefter reports that the Seahawks will also receive a fourth-round pick (No. 102) and a sixth (No. 179) from the Commanders.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

In his second season with the Commanders, Howell showed flashes of promise but struggled to stay consistent. He played in all 17 games in 2023 and threw for 3,946 yards with 21 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 263 yards and ran in 5 touchdowns.

Earlier this week, the Commanders agreed to sign former Eagles backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to a 1-year deal with a base salary of $6 million that could be worth up to $10 million.

It appears the franchise — under new owner Josh Harris — is making room for a new quarterback from the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

