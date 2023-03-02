All-Star Patrick Kane talks about his debut as a New York Ranger

Hello Ranger blue, goodbye Blackhawk red.

9-time All-Star, Patrick Kane made his debut at The Garden as a Ranger on Thursday night.

Nosebleed seats went for nearly $300 a piece. That's because the Rangers are now considered to be a superteam with the addition of the former Blackhawks superstar.

The 34-year-old, 2007 first round pick, spent his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks, and says it wasn't the easiest decision but that he was ready to get out of his comfort zone.

"This is such an amazing opportunity, with what they have going on here in New York." — Patrick Kane, right-winger for the New York Rangers

Fans are beyond excited and hope that Kane will be able to bring them to their first championship since 1994.

Kane compared putting on the Rangers Jersey with putting on the Team USA Jersey and said that he has no doubts about his new team.

Kane says he understands the pressure is on to help lead the blue shirts and says he's embracing all expectations.

Kane played alongside his long-time friends, Vincent Trocheck (center) and Artemi Panarin (Left wing) who is also a former Blackhawk.