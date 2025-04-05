Thousands protest Trump and Musk across US, including in NYC

article

The Brief People across the country — including in New York City — are rallying against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, demanding an end to sweeping government cuts and rollbacks under the new administration. More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" rallies took place Saturday, coordinated by over 150 groups including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans and election watchdogs. In response to the protests, the White House said Trump "will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid," and accused Democrats of trying to extend those benefits to undocumented immigrants.



"The list of what they need to keep their hands off of is too long," one demonstrator told AP. "And it’s amazing how soon these protests are happening since he’s taken office."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against U.S. President Donald Trump on the National Mall on April 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Protests against Trump administration policies and Elon Musk's Department of Expand

More than 1,200 "Hands Off!" rallies took place Saturday, coordinated by over 150 groups including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans and election watchdogs. Demonstrations were held nationwide — from the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to other state capitols and public spaces in all 50 states.

What they're saying:

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 5: A demonstrator holds a sign in the shape of a Cybertruck during a rally against Tesla CEO Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump and their recent policies outside Tesla, Oxford Street on April 05, 2025 in London, England. The Expand

Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency, has helped drive the aggressive downsizing efforts. He says the moves are saving taxpayers billions, though critics argue the cost is far greater.

The backstory:

April 5 is National Day of Action where protesters planned to "stand up against those who believe they can take whatever they want—our democracy, our future, our rights."

The rallies also focused on LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, and U.S. involvement in conflicts like Israel and Ukraine.

DC protests

Image 1 of 3 ▼ People gather to protest the Trump administration during the 'Hands Off' protest on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on April 5, 2025. (Photo by Bryan Dozier / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Boston protests

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A band plays on Boston Common during the "Hands Off Massachusetts! Rally/March" in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 5, 2025. Thousands of people descended on Washington's National Mall and other cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Donald Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)