All Good In The Motherhood with trainer Brooke Taylor

It’s a condition that affects a third of new moms... making you look pregnant long after you’ve lost your excess baby weight.

Most moms think they just need to up their ab crunches to see their pre-baby abs, but it turns out regaining control of your body postpartum can be much more complicated than just shedding pounds.

On this episode of All Good in the Motherhood, we are talking to fitness expert and personal trainer Brooke Taylor about diastasis recti: what it is, how to heal it and how doing so will help you to regain your core.