Young woman found dead near Orchard Beach

Police officers in the Bronx found an unconscious woman in Pelham Bay Park on Monday morning, authorities said.

The NYPD called EMS to Orchard Beach Road and Park Drive shortly after 6 a.m. where the unresponsive woman was lying in the sand. The medics pronounced her dead, police said.

The area is near Orchard Beach and Promenade, saltwater marshes, and walking trails.

Police identified the person as Elijah C. Williams, 23, of Manhattan.

The medical examiner will work to find out why she died, police said.