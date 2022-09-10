You could get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

article

Spooky season is almost upon us, and if you're a horror fan, there's a new way to enjoy your favorite kind of movie and make some money in the process.

USDish.com is offering brave viewers (and even scaredy-cats) the chance to earn $1,300 by watching 13 films based on Stephen King's most hair-raising novels in time for Halloween.

Participants will be asked what their most or least favorite film was, whether they are watching with a friend, and will even be given a Fitbit to help track their heart rate during the scariest moments.

Viewers won't even have to pay for the movies themselves, USDish will take care of that for viewers.

The list of films is:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It (original or 2017 remake)

It: Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem's Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

No degree is necessary to apply for the "Scream Job," and no drug test or background check be performed; however, applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

To apply, visit the USDish.com website here.