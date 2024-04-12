Yorktown bus crash: 5 school students, bus driver injured

Several students were injured after a vehicle and school bus collided Friday morning in Westchester County, police said.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Route 132, near the Taconic State Parkway, in Yorktown.

According to police, five high-school aged students and the bus driver were transported to a hospital with minor injuries that didn't appear to be serious or life-threatening at the time.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to a hospital. The severity of the injuries is unknown.

Preliminary reviews show the driver of the SUV may have suffered a medical emergency, and the two vehicles collided, police said.

Route 132, between Barger Street and Wildwoods Street, in Yorktown was closed.