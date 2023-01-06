Student, 16, assaulted and stabbed with knife at Yonkers school

article

A 16-year-old student was punched, kicked and stabbed Friday morning by two 17-year-old students at Yonkers Middle High School, according to police.

Police responded around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a stabbing incident.

According to police, a dispute that began near the second-floor bathroom escalated to physical violence when the two students punched and kicked the younger student. That’s when police say one of the students stabbed the victim with a knife.

School security responded and stopped the fight.

The victim was transported to a local area trauma center in stable condition and is undergoing surgery to treat his injuries.

Both suspects were placed under arrest, and it’s anticipated they will be charged with felony assault. Due to their ages, no identifying information will be released.

The knife has been recovered.

The motive for the incident remains under investigation.