Yonkers store owner stabbed to death

A Yonkers store owner was stabbed to death by a shoplifter, police say.

It happened about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the Premier Fashion clothing store on New Main Street.

Police say a man got into a fight with a cab driver and then went into the store and allegedly attempted to steal an article of clothing.

The store owner, 47-year-old Ruben Martinez-Campos, attempted to stop him.

The pair got into an argument outside the store and then the man stabbed Martinez-Campos multiple times in the chest before running away.

Medical workers arrived and rushed him to a hospital but it was too late to save his life.

Detectives say they have a person of interest in the case but have not made an arrest yet.

The City of Yonkers and the Yonkers Police Department issued a statement offering condolences to Martinez-Campos' family, friends, and community.

