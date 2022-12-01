Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash

A sergeant with the Yonkers Police Department was killed Thursday after his unmarked vehicle was in a multi-vehicle accident involving a bus.

In a statement, the Yonkers Police Department said that the sergeant, a 24-year veteran of the force, was on-duty driving an unmarked police vehicle and heading west on Tuckahoe Road when at about 3:30 p.m. when the driver of an eastbound BMW sedan apparently lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The sedan struck the police vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

The sergeant, who was alone in the police vehicle, died at a hospital. Police were withholding the officer's name pending family notifications.

The driver of the sedan was hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the bus sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, and several of its roughly 30 passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

The accident remains under investigation.

"Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers," Yonkers police said in the release.

With the Associated Press.