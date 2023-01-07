Yonkers PD nabs suspect in brazen repeat shoplifting incidents

Yonkers police say they've busted a man seen brazenly stealing from a department store earlier this week.

Authorities say they took Franklyn Rosario, 25, of the Bronx, into custody on Friday after he allegedly stole merchandise from the Marshall's located on Central Park Avenue.

Officials said the store's loss prevention staff followed him and pointed him out to officers, who arrested him.

A cell phone video taken of Rosario a few days earlier allegedly shows him brazenly filling up a huge bag with stolen goods from another store. A few Good Samaritans are seen in the video unsuccessfully trying to stop him.

Rosario is now facing several charges, including felony larceny, weapons and drug possession, and resisting arrest.