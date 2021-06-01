Yonkers launches rent relief program

Help is here for Yonkers residents who are still struggling to pay their rent or utility bills or those who have been forced to move.

Mayor Mike Spano announced the city's first COVID rent relief program. It's been dubbed Y-EARP. The goal of the program is to help struggling tenants and landlords who still find themselves feeling the economic effects of the pandemic.

The help in Yonkers comes as the state rolls out its emergency rental assistance program. New Yorkers who live in an area with income at or below 80% of the area median income are eligible to get up to 12 months of rent and utility payments.

"Let's say it's a restaurant worker at work and it's not going to match not fully back to work yet. They're still $500 off the rent," said Jon Shenk of Cluster Community Services. "We can make up that $500 a month for a few months until they're fully back."

Cluster Community Services has been assisting Yonkers with homelessness for decades and is a partner in the program.

If you think you may be eligible, you can apply online at yonkersny.gov .

