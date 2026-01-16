4-alarm fire in Yonkers involves multiple structures, Yonkers Fire Department reports

The Brief A large fire involving multiple structures is currently active in Yonkers, according to the Yonkers Fire Department. They are asking people to avoid the area. The potential cause of the fire is unknown.



4-alarm fire in Yonkers

What we know:

The Yonkers Fire Department is on the scene to handle the 4-alarm fire at 160 School Street.

Four structures were on fire earlier in the night, but one has now partially collapsed and is no longer burning.

The partially collapsed building was vacant. There are currently no injuries nor fatalities, FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas reports, but at least 50 people are now displaced.

Yonkers police are assisting with traffic control and scene management, according to a social media post.

They are asking people to avoid the area, including South Broadway and New Main Street.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated with information as we acquire it.

What we don't know:

The potential cause of the fire is unknown.