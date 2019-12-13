Yeshiva was killers' target in Jersey City shooting, mayor says

Investigators were working to determine if the man and woman who opened fire inside a Kosher market and at police in Jersey City were actually trying to target dozens of Jewish children at a yeshiva next door.

On Friday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted, that in his opinion, David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, intended to shoot at the children of the Jewish school.

He went on to write that the quick response of police prevented larger bloodshed.

Fulop was the first official to call the attack a targetted anti-Semitic incident. It was more than a day later when law enforcement officials confirmed that was the focus of their investigation.

Anderson and Graham were killed by police inside the deli in an hours-long gunfight.

Four others were killed including a Jersey City police detective at a nearby cemetery just before the main attack, the deli owner, a worker, and a customer.

New Jersey's attorney general said Thursday that the case was being investigated as domestic terrorism.

Anderson and Graham were also prime suspects in the slaying of a livery driver found dead in a car trunk in nearby Bayonne over the weekend, Grewal said.