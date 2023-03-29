YES Network unveils streaming service for Yankees games for non-cable customers

article

The Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network has unveiled its new, direct-to-consumer streaming service that aims to give non-cable customers the ability to watch New York Yankees games.

The YES Network's service will be available for $24.99 a month or $239.99 a year.

Customers can subscribe via the YES app, which is accessible exclusively on the web at www.watchyesnetwork.com and through various smart TV apps like Roku, Google TV and more.

The YES Network is also offering customers a discount on subscriptions through the end of April.

"We are pleased to introduce a direct subscription option," said Jon D. Litner, CEO of the YES Network. "For more than 20 years, YES has provided fans with a best-in-class sports viewing experience. Fans continue to tune in to and engage with YES in record numbers for the most in-depth and most innovative coverage of our teams and our other award-winning programming. With this new direct-to-consumer offering, we are broadening our reach by making YES available to more fans in our regional footprint than ever before."

Games with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty will also be available via the subscription service.

Only customers inside the YES Network's regional coverage territory can sign up, which includes New York, Connecticut, northeastern Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey.

If you already have the YES Network through traditional cable service providers, you can use the app to stream games at no extra cost.