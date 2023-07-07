Yankees' 'Hope Week' wraps up honoring non-profit 'Street Lab' in the Bronx

The 14th edition of Hope Week wrapped up in the Yankees' backyard with the club honoring the non-profit organization, Street Lab.

"Oh, it's fun," says Yankees Pitcher, Ron Marinaccio. "You see all the kids—they're having fun, laughing, playing. It's a really good time."

'Street Lab' is a non-profit organization that creates "pop-up" playscapes for city streets and public places throughout all five boroughs.

The event took place on a blocked-off street in the Morrisania section of the Bronx —and included everything from hoops to chess—to drawing to corn hole... and of course, pizza!

"We're always 'go, go, go' and playing baseball and traveling a lot," says Yankees Pitcher, Clarke Schmidt. "It's good to just be out here with the kids and bring a little life to the street today."

Giancarlo Staton, Jose Trevino, Clay Holmes, Clarke Schmidt, Oswaldo Cabrera, Billy McKinney, Ron Marinaccio, Ian Hamilton and Nick Ramirez were among the Yankees players who played with local children from the area in Street Lab’s open-street event.

"I couldn't sleep last night knowing that the Yankees were coming today. I was so excited," says Yolanda "Lonnie" Hardy with Street Lab.

"This is something that they will take with them for the rest of their lives, as well as myself. This is remarkable. I don't even have words for it. I really don't." — Yolanda "Lonnie" Hardy

While some players supervised the action, like slugger Giancarlo Stanton who monitored the hopscotch section.

"It's a great time, we're all having fun," says Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees DH/Outfielder. "You know, I think my feet are a little too big for these boxes, so I'll just supervise and make sure everything's going according to plan.

While others got to be a kid again.

"So I was playing soccer with the kids, and I was the goalie. I was the best goalie," said Yankees Outfielder Oswaldo Carerra.

"I'm giving everything for the kids right now. I'm having so much fun right now." — Oswaldo Carerra

And somehow—the day got even better as the Yankees organization also presented Street Lab with a check for $10,000.