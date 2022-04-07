Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from THU 10:47 PM EDT until FRI 3:15 AM EDT, Dutchess County
20
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:40 AM EDT until FRI 10:47 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 12:07 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM EDT until FRI 11:37 PM EDT, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:18 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:20 AM EDT until FRI 4:20 PM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 PM EDT until FRI 5:30 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:34 AM EDT until FRI 6:22 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:12 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM EDT, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:36 AM EDT until SUN 5:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:07 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 AM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:11 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:31 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
from THU 10:55 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Warren County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County

Yakuza members tried to exchange missiles for drugs: Feds

By AP REPORTER
Published 
Manhattan
Associated Press
article

Thurgood Marshall United States Federal Courthouse building. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Four men associated with a Japan-based crime syndicate known as "yakuza" have been charged with trying to negotiate a deal to exchange high-powered weapons for drugs with an undercover U.S. agent, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The men were arrested earlier this week in Manhattan after a sting operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecutors said the DEA agent infiltrated the organization by posing as an arms dealer eager to trade surface-to-air missiles — presumably meant for warring factions in Myanmar — in exchange for methamphetamine and heroin destined for New York City.

"The expansive reach of transnational criminal networks like the Yakuza presents a serious threat to the safety and health of all communities," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement.

The defendants made initial appearances in federal court in Manhattan, where they were ordered held without bail, prosecutors said. A message was left with a lawyer for Takeshi Ebisawa, a Japanese national who was singled out as an alleged ringleader of the local crew.

Court papers describe the yakuza as an "international criminal network, which spans Japan, Thailand, Burma, Sri Lanka and the United States."

The papers added that the defendants who were allegedly seeking the deal with the DEA undercover "understood the weapons to have been manufactured in the United States and taken from United States military bases in Afghanistan and planned for the narcotics to be distributed in the New York market."