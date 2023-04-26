Yadira Arroyo's killer sentenced to life behind bars for 2017 murder

Jose Gonzalez, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, learned his fate Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

"I feel happy, I feel happy," said Leida Acevedo, Arroyo’s mother.

It was an emotional day, six years after Arroyo’s death. The courtroom was packed with family members and Arroyo’s colleagues.

"As of today, we are going to pick up the pieces of our broken hearts and we are going to start celebrating her life, her memory her legacy. We are going to remember Yadi the person who she was, not how she died," said Ali Acevedo-Hernandez, Yadi’s aunt.

There were lots of tears, hugs and even applause once the sentence was handed down.

Three impact statements were read, one of those statements from Arroyo's aunt, who asked the judge for the maximum sentence, "a life for a life."

Jose Gonzalez (file)

Last month, 31-year-old Jose Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder. In March of 2017 Gonzalez – who was high on PCP and marijuana – stole Arroyo’s ambulance and ran her over repeatedly, leaving her lifeless on a Bronx street.

The 14-year veteran of FDNY/EMT services was rushed to the hospital but nothing could be done.

Related article

"Today, Jose Gonzalez was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the horrific and senseless death of Yadira Arroyo, a mother of five. It closes a long and difficult chapter for the victim’s family and her FDNY colleagues, who have waited for justice for six years," said Bronx DA Darcel Clark. "Despite the sentencing, Yadi will forever be missed by her loved ones, and the pain will always be there. We take comfort in knowing that her memory will live on through her loved ones and the communities she served while working as an EMT for 14 years."

The career criminal, who had 31 prior arrests on the night he killed Arroyo, also read his own statement right before he learned his fate, asking for forgiveness.

"I was intoxicated, I never knew what was going on, I never meant to hurt anyone, it was an accident, I’m sorry."

Yadira Arroyo

But his words meant nothing to the family. "If you look at his face, he has no remorse," said Vanessa Hernandez, Arroyo’s cousin.

Related article

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh released the following statement:

"Yadira Arroyo was an extraordinary EMT who cared for her patients deeply – just as she was doing when she was brutally killed six years ago. We are grateful her killer will never be on the streets again, with no eligibility for parole. We join her family in our continued mourning of her loss and hope this sentencing can offer a pathway to healing for those who loved her. We will continue to honor her memory of service to our city."

Gonzalez’s defense says it plans to appeal his conviction.

