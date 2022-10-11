WWII 'ghost boat' surfaces from receding California lake

article

A piece of American history has emerged from the receding waters of Shasta Lake in California.

The U.S. Forest Service Shasta Trinity Unit said the Higgins Boat, known as "The Ghost Boat" from World War II surfaced in the lake as its water dried up.

The boat surfaced in the fall of 2021.

The Forest Service said the marked numbers ‘31-17’ confirms it is a boat assigned to the attack transport U.S.S Monrovia, which was General Patton's headquarters during the invasion of Sicily.

General Dwight Eisenhower was also on the Monrovia during this time. The ship was reportedly used in the invasion of Tarawa.

The circumstances of the sinking of the "Ghost Boat" remain a mystery, the Forest Service said.

The boat will be removed from the lake, restored and displayed at a museum in Nebraska. Efforts to restore the boat will be done to preserve as much of the integrity of the boat as possible.