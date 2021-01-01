Wrong-way crash on Garden State Parkway kills 2 drivers

What appears to have been a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway claimed the lives of two people on New Year's morning, New Jersey State Police said.

Sgt. Philip Curry said a vehicle apparently heading southbound in the northbound lanes collided with a northbound vehicle at about 7:45 a.m. Friday in Barnegat Township, killing both drivers.

The Asbury Park Press reported that one vehicle overturned and some fire was reported in the other.

The names of the victims haven't yet been released pending notification of their loved ones.