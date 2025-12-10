How to see the world’s largest Menorah in NYC

article

The world’s largest menorah is set to rise over the edge of Central Park on Wednesday morning, returning to its longtime perch as one of New York City’s most recognizable holiday symbols.

Crews are working to assemble the 36-foot structure at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street, across from the Plaza Hotel, shortly after 8 a.m.

The towering menorah, certified by Guinness World Records, will be lit nightly during Chanukah from Dec. 14 through Dec. 21.

"This year’s Chanukah celebrations take on even greater significance as we prepare to celebrate 250 years since America’s founding," said Rabbi Yossi Butman, who organizes the annual display.

World's largest Menorah

The backstory:

Designed by world-renowned sculptor Yaacov Agam, the menorah was inspired by a hand drawing by Maimonides of the original candelabrum used in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. It has stood at Grand Army Plaza every Chanukah since 1977.

The nightly celebrations include public menorah-lighting ceremonies, live music, dancing and traditional Chanukah treats such as doughnuts and chocolate gelt. Public officials and community leaders frequently attend.

How to see the lights

Nightly lightings at Grand Army Plaza will take place at:

Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. – First night

Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. – Second night

Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. – Third night

Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. – Fourth night

Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. – Fifth night

Dec. 19 at 3:45 p.m. – Sixth night

Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. – Seventh night

Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. – Eighth and final night

When is Hanukkah this year?

Hanukkah in 2025 begins at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 14, and concludes at nightfall on Monday, Dec. 22, lasting for eight days and nights as Jewish holidays start at dusk.

What is Hanukkah?

FILE - Candles are lit on the Menorah for the fourth night of Hanukkah on Dec. 21, 2022 in North Haledon, New Jersey. (Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

Hanukkah is an 8-day celebration of the miracle that took place at the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, according to Western University.

Around 139 B.C., Israel, which was known as Judea at the time, was ruled by Syria, according to History.com.

Syrian soldiers descended upon Jerusalem and the city’s Holy Temple and defiled the oil used to light the temple menorah.

After reclaiming the temple, Judah Maccabee led his followers to cleanse the Holy Temple and rebuild it.

When Maccabee and the other Jewish people took part in the rededication of the temple, they witnessed what they believed was a miracle, according to Chabad.org.

During the rededication, Maccabee and the Jews lit a single candle with enough untainted olive oil to last one day, but the candle continued flickering for eight nights.

This miracle inspired the holiday traditions that are seen in America and around the world today.

How is Hanukkah celebrated in the states?

On each night of Hanukkah, Jewish people will typically light a candle on a menorah. These candle lightings are usually done at home, in a doorway or near a window after a brief blessing is recited.

In addition to menorah lightings, giving to charity and social works are also part of the celebration for many, reflecting the belief that the Jewish people are called by God to help make the world better for all.