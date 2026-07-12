World Cup Semifinals set: France vs. Spain, Argentina vs. England

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The Brief France, Spain, Argentina and England are the last four teams standing at the FIFA World Cup. France faces Spain on Tuesday, July 14, before Argentina meets England on Wednesday, July 15. Both semifinal matches air on FOX, with the winners advancing to the World Cup Final at New York New Jersey Stadium.



The FIFA World Cup semifinals are set, and the final four features four of the sport’s biggest names: France, Spain, Argentina and England.

What we know:

The World Cup is down to its final four teams after Argentina and England won their quarterfinal matches Saturday to join France and Spain in the semifinals.

France will face Spain on Tuesday, July 14, at Dallas Stadium. Argentina will play England on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium. Both semifinal matches are scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will air on FOX and FOX One.

The winners will advance to the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium. That match is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

World Cup semifinal schedule

Tuesday, July 14 — France vs. Spain

Dallas Stadium

3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One

Wednesday, July 15 — Argentina vs. England

Atlanta Stadium

3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One

How each team got here

France was the first team into the semifinals, beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals after earlier knockout wins over Sweden and Paraguay. Kylian Mbappé scored against Morocco, continuing one of the strongest individual tournaments of the summer.

Kylian Mbappe of France against Iraq in Philadelphia during the World Cup group stages (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/FOX)

Spain kept its unbeaten run alive with a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium. La Roja also beat Austria in the Round of 32 and eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 06: Mikel Merino #6 of Spain celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Spain at Dallas Stadium on July 06, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Get Expand

England survived a chaotic quarterfinal against Norway, winning 2-1 after extra time behind two goals from Jude Bellingham. Norway had reason to raise concerns over the officiating: Bellingham’s first goal stood after questions over whether the ball hit an overhead camera cable, and Norway later had a go-ahead goal wiped out by VAR after Erling Haaland was called for a foul before a corner kick. FOX Sports rules analyst Mark Clattenburg said VAR should have picked up the cable issue on England’s equalizer, but agreed with the decision to disallow Norway’s goal.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 05: Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with Jude Bellingham #10 after converting a penalty for his team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on Jul Expand

Argentina reached the semifinals after a 3-1 extra-time win over Switzerland, but its road here has been anything but simple. In the Round of 16 against Egypt, Argentina trailed 2-0 before rallying for a 3-2 win, and Egypt had a potential goal disallowed after VAR ruled that Marawan Attia fouled Lisandro Martínez earlier in the attacking sequence. FOX Sports analyst Rob Green questioned whether VAR had overreached on the play, saying the foul happened a full length of the pitch away from the finish.

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JUNE 11: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Tonal effects have been applied to this image) Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina poses for a portrait during the official FIFA World Cup 2026 portrait session on June 11, 2026 in Kansas Expand

What's next:

The semifinal winners will meet in the World Cup Final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The losing teams will play in the third-place match on July 18 at Miami Stadium.

How to watch

FOX Sports is the English-language home of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Matches air across FOX and FS1, with games streaming live and on demand through FOX One.