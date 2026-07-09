World Cup history on display at Rockefeller Center as tournament nears final

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The Brief The FIFA Museum’s "Legacies of Champions" exhibition is open at Rockefeller Center. The free exhibit features World Cup history, original objects and jerseys from all 48 teams. The FIFA World Cup Original Trophy is on display in New York, though not from July 9-11.



World Cup fans can step into nearly a century of soccer history at Rockefeller Center, where the FIFA Museum has opened a free exhibition during the 2026 tournament.

What we know:

The FIFA Museum presented by Hyundai Motor Company brought its special exhibition, "Legacies of Champions," to 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and runs through July 19.

Admission is free, and advance reservations are available through the official Rockefeller Center website. Walk-ins are allowed, but the museum recommends booking ahead to guarantee entry.

What fans can see

"Legacies of Champions" explores the history of the FIFA World Cup, with displays dedicated to every tournament since 1930.

The exhibition includes original objects, iconic moments, legendary teams and players who helped shape the tournament’s history.

Highlights include jerseys from all 48 teams competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, along with the historic Jules Rimet Trophy, FIFA’s World Cup trophy from 1930 to 1970.

The exhibition also features "The Final," a cinematic installation focused on the drama of soccer’s biggest stage, and "The Wall of Champions," which honors every player who has lifted the World Cup trophy.

World Cup trophy in New York

The FIFA World Cup Original Trophy is also on display at the FIFA Museum in New York.

However, the museum notes that the trophy will not be on display from Thursday, July 9, through Saturday, July 11.

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 26: The original trophy is seen at the FIFA World Cup 26 Trophy Tour on April 26, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Outdoor fan zone

The FIFA Museum will also operate an outdoor fan zone on Rockefeller Center’s North Plaza from July 6 through July 19.

The outdoor activation includes a FIFA Museum trivia experience, with fans able to take part for a chance to win prizes.

Why it matters in New York

The exhibition gives New Yorkers and visitors a chance to connect with World Cup history while the 2026 tournament continues across North America.

With the tournament building toward its final stretch, the Rockefeller Center exhibit offers a central Manhattan stop for fans looking to experience the culture, history and legacy of the World Cup beyond the matches.